2 Stocks Down 50% or More With 10x Return Potential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most growth stocks have rebounded considerably from their lows over the past couple weeks, but there are still a surprising number of companies trading for less than half of their recent highs. And some of them are excellent businesses with great opportunities ahead of them.Three stocks in particular that look intriguing from a long-term perspective right now are Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), both of which could produce 10x returns over the next 10-15 years if they can realize their potential. Let's take a closer look at each of these, and at why they could be excellent bargains for investors with the risk tolerance to ride out any short-term headwinds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading