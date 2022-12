2 Stocks Down 63% and 71% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has not been kind to financial technology stocks. Facing high inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, fintechs have been subject to specific headwinds in addition to the broader pivot away from growth stocks. The result has been sharp valuation pullbacks. The silver lining is that some promising stocks have been pushed down to attractive levels, and investors who take a buy-and-hold approach with the best of the bunch stand to see very strong returns. With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors believe that building long-term positions in these two fintech stocks will pay off in big ways. Continue reading