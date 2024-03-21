|
21.03.2024 12:10:00
2 Stocks Down 73% and 83% to Buy Right Now
While the stock market is broadly enjoying strong bullish momentum right now, not every industry has been an equal participant in the rally. In particular, financial technology (fintech) stocks have been underperforming -- and many continue to trade down precipitously from highs reached within the past few years.Fintech stocks have been laggards lately, but that probably won't be the case forever. With signs that macroeconomic pressures may be easing on some key fronts, now could actually be a great time to build positions in high-quality companies in the category that still trade at deeply depressed levels.Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that investing in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) would be a great move for investors seeking beaten-down fintech stocks capable of delivering explosive returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
