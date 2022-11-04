|
2 Stocks Down 73% to 80% to Buy Right Now
Both Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were tech stock darlings that could do no wrong in 2020. From June 2019 to the start of 2021, investors pushed these stocks to extreme heights, with shares of Shopify and Pinterest rising over 312% and 164%, respectively -- far outpacing the Nasdaq Composite index, which jumped 73% over the same period. Now, however, the tide has turned against them. Shares of Shopify and Pinterest are down nearly 80% and 73%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Both companies have had their fair share of struggles, which didn't help the dismal stock performance seen over the past year. However, both companies reported stellar third-quarter earnings, putting many of the risks investors had envisioned to rest for the time being. Here's why now is the time to load up on Shopify and Pinterest while shares remain depressed.Continue reading
