2 Stocks Down 74% and 92% to Buy Right Now

The last year was a great one for growth stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index surged 35% across the stretch, and some exciting technology companies posted explosive gains far exceeding that level.But not every industry participated equally in the incredible rally. With interest rates still relatively high and other macroeconomic factors coming into play, companies in the fintech space generally posted much weaker stock performance. Many stocks remain down massively from highs reached in the last few years.However, that slump could be about to change. Looking at the year ahead, many experts anticipate the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates, which could power incredible rebounds for some top fintech players.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel