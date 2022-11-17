|
2 Stocks Down 75% and 26% to Buy Right Now
If you're looking to stock up on stocks with long-term potential, now is a great time. That's because so many promising players have seen their prices drop this year. And that's left them at very interesting valuations. Companies with solid earnings prospects and those with an extra something like a growing dividend could fare well over time.So, where to look for such players? Healthcare is a good start. Here, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Adria Cimino share two stocks that have dropped by double digits -- and make great buys today. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is a leader in the high-growth telemedicine market. And Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a diversified healthcare company that's awarded investors with dividend growth year after year. Keith Speights (Teladoc Health): I have bad news, good news, and great news about Teladoc Health. The bad news is that the company's shares are down close to 75% year to date and nearly 90% below its all-time high. The good news is that the telehealth stock has picked up positive momentum in recent weeks, soaring more than 45% over the last month.Continue reading
