14.02.2024 11:27:00
2 Stocks Down 81% and 70% to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 index continues to hit new highs early in 2024's trading. Strong corporate earnings, signs of improving economic conditions on some key fronts, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year have all helped turn the stock market in a powerfully bullish direction.But not every industry has participated in the comeback rally yet.Many top financial technology (fintech) companies continue to trade at massive discounts compared to previous valuation highs, and the best of the bunch could be poised for huge rebounds. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Toast (NYSE: TOST) as beaten-down fintech stocks that could deliver strong returns for your investment portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
