2 Stocks Down 85% With Massive Upside

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks were knocked off their perch in 2021 when the market came to its senses. Among those companies that were taken down were Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). At their peak, these stocks traded at absurd valuations but also had strong and growing businesses behind them. Once those businesses began to slow (or even shrink), investors tossed these stocks aside in favor of new ones.But just because a stock gets tossed aside doesn't mean investors can't find value in them. With both stocks down around 85% from their all-time highs, they may never top that number. However, that doesn't mean they can't be solid investments. So should you buy Upstart and Twilio? Let's find out.Upstart's artificial intelligence (AI) powered lending software gives lenders an additional tool to assess creditworthiness. The traditional FICO score only looks at a few factors, while Upstart's model uses multiple checks to assess how likely an applicant is to default. Upstart says it's product is so powerful that it separates risk 5 times more than FICO scores and has 53% fewer defaults at the same approval rate. Continue reading