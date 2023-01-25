|
25.01.2023 11:42:00
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
If you're an investor, the market has probably been testing your mettle lately. The S&P 500 index has tumbled roughly 16% from its peak level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slumped a staggering 29% from its peak. With major indexes down big in the face of macroeconomic pressures, many quality stocks have seen even more precipitous valuation pullbacks. But despite the pressures and uncertainty shaping market action right now, long-term investors have an opportunity to build positions in some fantastic companies that will likely recover and eventually post strong share price gains. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified these two companies with beaten-down valuations as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!