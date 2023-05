2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has been dragging on for a year and a half now , and while that may be discouraging, long-term investors know that a sell-off like the current one represents a buying opportunity.Even as major benchmarks have bounced off their lows, a number of growth stocks are still down substantially from their previous highs. If you're looking to capitalize on the bear market, keep reading to see why Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are ripe for buying right now.Parkev Tatevosian (Netflix): With Netflix stock down 53% off its highs, investors may not have an opportunity to buy it at such a discount again. The streaming pioneer faced a wave of competition, the likes of which it had never seen in the early parts of the pandemic. Demand for in-home entertainment has soared, so rivals thought it was the best time to roll out streaming services aggressively. Admittedly, the competition was damaging to Netflix, as competition usually is, but the intensity is now easing, making it an excellent time to consider buying Netflix stock. Continue reading