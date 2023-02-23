2 Stocks Down More than 75% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While macroeconomic conditions have depressed valuations for stocks across the market, companies operating in the fintech space have been among the hardest-hit. Investors have become more risk-averse and less willing to back companies with forward-looking valuations. And the combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and weakness on some economic fronts has created business-level challenges for many fintech players.But there's a silver lining. For long-term investors, stark bearish trends have actually created opportunities to buy some stocks with incredible rebound potential at fantastic prices. With that in mind, here are two beaten-down fintech stocks that Motley Fool contributors have identified as top recovery plays.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading