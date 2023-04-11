|
11.04.2023 12:25:00
2 Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Right Now
Between roaring inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, and the threat of recession on the horizon, the global economy faced challenging, volatile conditions over the last couple of years. The tumultuous backdrop was particularly hard on fintech stocks.Amid tough macro conditions, even profitable companies that continued to grow sales saw precipitous valuation pullbacks, but hard times for the fintech space won't last forever. With that in mind, read on for a look at two promising stocks that investors can buy at massively attractive discounts. Parkev Tatevosian: PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock trades down a whopping 76% off its highs in mid-2021. PayPal thrives when consumers are spending money online. It managed this by making it more convenient to shop online. PayPal made it possible for a simple face ID log-in to facilitate payment, as quickly (or even quicker) than using your debit or credit card. There was a lot of that during the pandemic, of course.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,70
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.