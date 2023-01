2 Stocks Every Defense Investor Should Watch Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market hasn't been very friendly to investors over the past year, but there have been some pockets of relative strength. The industrial sector has actually performed quite well, eking out a modest gain since late January 2022 and staying well ahead of lagging areas like technology.Companies in the aerospace and defense industry are especially important to the industrial sector as a whole, because they provide insight not just on consumer and business activity but also on government spending. On Tuesday morning, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) released their latest financial results, and the reports gave a good picture of what's happening in the defense stock arena, as well as more broadly across the economy.Shares of Lockheed Martin were down a fraction of a percent just after the market opened for trading on Tuesday morning. The defense company reported fourth-quarter financial results that capped a year of consolidation, and investors are hopeful that Lockheed can move forward more aggressively in 2023 and beyond.