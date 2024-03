2 Stocks From the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Portfolio to Buy Now

From its inception through the end of 2022, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust had made total grant payments of about $71.4 billion. One of the reasons the trust has been able to make such generous donations is because of the successful investments that make up The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's portfolio, which is valued at about $42 billion.Main Street investors can take a cue from the trust and find investment ideas that would benefit their own portfolios. Below, two Motley Fool contributors explain why they believe that among the trust's holdings, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are particularly compelling at the moment.Scott Levine (Microsoft): The bedrock of the Gates Foundation is Microsoft, its largest holding by far. As of the most recent 13F filing, Microsoft represented 34% of the trust's holdings. The next largest position, Berkshire Hathaway, has about a 17% weighting in the trust.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel