2 Stocks I Added to My Retirement Account in February

Despite the short-term volatility, investors should always keep in mind that investing is a journey best navigated with a long-term mindset. Ideally, you make consistent investments throughout your career to set yourself up to be as financially stress-free as possible in retirement.With that thought process in mind, I like to add investments to my retirement account that I can passively invest in without worrying too much, which generally leads me to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Going the ETF route allows you to check many boxes at once, which is why I'm adding the following two to my retirement account in February.If there is one stock I'll consistently add to my retirement account, regardless of the month, it's the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) because it's as close to a one-stop shop for stocks as you'll find.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel