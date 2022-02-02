2 Stocks I Am Watching Like a Hawk This Earnings Season

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season is in full swing. Having a core number of stocks to watch closely can help investors dig out insights from their favorite companies, and that is what I am doing with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Planet Labs (NYSE: PL). These two companies have pivotal earnings reports coming up. Coinbase has seen incredible growth in the past few months, but there are concerns about this kind of growth continuing after what seemed like a frenzy in the cryptocurrency market that has recently cooled.On the other hand, Planet Labs, an Earth-imaging company, is looking to develop analytics tools in-house for its customers to facilitate growth. But that can be easier said than done. Nevertheless, if both companies can execute their respective strategies, I will be more interested in their stocks, even adding them to my portfolio. Neither company has reported an earnings date as of this writing, but I will be watching these companies closely. Continue reading