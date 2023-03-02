|
02.03.2023 11:10:00
2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead
There are a lot of things to consider before choosing a stock. Ideally, you want to invest in a company that is profitable, or at least on the path to profitability. You also want its business model to have both long-term demand and growth opportunities.Two hot stocks that don't fit the bill for these stock-buying requirements are Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA). Here's a closer look at why I wouldn't touch these companies with a 10-foot pole, and where I'd put my money instead.When I first heard about the plant-based alternative meat company Beyond Meat, I loved the idea of having a healthier, more eco-friendly option within the food industry. Clearly, I wasn't the only one. Its IPO in 2019 was incredibly strong, with its share prices climbing as much as 240% in the months following. But now, nearly four years later, the company is still wildly unprofitable, and it doesn't seem like things are improving quickly enough to keep the boat from sinking.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
