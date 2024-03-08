|
08.03.2024 12:08:00
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now -- Even With the Stock Market at an All-Time High
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both reached fresh all-time highs recently, and while some stocks in the market are starting to look a bit expensive, there are still excellent opportunities to be found.Here are two stocks I own in my personal portfolio that aren't quite as cheap as they were a year ago but could be tremendous long-term investment opportunities at their current prices.There is a lot more to Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) than simply facilitating online stores. It offers payment processing, capital (lending) services, shipping, POS solutions, the Shop Pay online checkout platform, and much more. The stock is still a long way off from its 2021 high, but it isn't a cheap stock by any definition of the word at 75 times forward earnings and about 13 times sales. However, its latest results show why it could be worth every penny of its current share price.
