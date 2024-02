2 Stocks I'm Loading Up on in 2024

The stock market is off to a good start in 2024. The S&P 500 index is setting new record highs and is up roughly 19% over the past year. With signs that macroeconomic conditions are improving, the market's run has many thinking it could continue.While the possibility of sustained bullish momentum in the near term is good to hear, it's the long-term opportunities in the market that more often contribute to making investors richer. With that in mind, read on for a look at two top stocks I've purchased in 2024 and plan to hold for the long haul.StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is a Brazil-based financial technologies company that provides leading payment-processing solutions and other services for small and medium-sized businesses. While the company's valuation has been kept down by challenges that impacted its lending unit, the fintech has now overcome these issues -- and it's trading at levels that leave room for investors to see explosive returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel