2 Stocks in Growing Industries to Buy in 2024

When evaluating a business as an investment, one key consideration is whether it operates in a growing marketplace. Once you've identified expanding industries, you can start sorting through the players in search of the companies that will have superior opportunities to thrive in those markets.At this point, few segments carry such far-reaching implications as artificial intelligence. And in that space, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is finding success with its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).But AI is far from the only market that's expanding these days. The arena of natural and organic specialty foods is also rising fast, and one of the giants in this space is Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM). Thanks to the secular trends driving the growth of these markets, these two companies make compelling investments for the long haul.