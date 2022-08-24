2 Stocks Leading the Market Rebound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the broader market is still in the red for the year, it has performed decently in the past three months with the S&P 500 rising by almost 8% in this period. Could this be the start of a new bull market? It's too early to tell. Many companies that have performed even better recently could end up falling again. But it's important to remember that it's virtually impossible to time the market and know precisely when it has (or will) bottom out. Waiting for the perfect time to invest is a waste of time. Plenty of stocks look to be recovering, and whether or not the coming months will throw us more curveballs, what matters most is a company's long-term thesis. Let's examine two companies that have outperformed the market in the past three months but are still down substantially for the year: Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) and Adyen N.V. (OTC: ADYE.Y). Are these two stocks worth buying?Continue reading