29.01.2023 11:01:00
2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs Worth Buying Now
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock is 9% off its all-time high, while TXJ Companies (NYSE: TJX) has set new highs regularly in recent trading days. Are they set up for a recession crash? While there's always the risk of volatility, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they're set up for strong continued success and should keep rewarding investors for years to come, even from these near-record stock prices. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 29, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
