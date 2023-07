2 Stocks Not Named Nvidia That Have Doubled This Year and Can Do It Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have taken the stock market by storm. Chip-maker Nvidia is capturing a lot of attention for its technology, which drives many AI applications. But not everything in Nvidia-land is perfect, and in any case, Nvidia isn't the best option for every investor's wallet.Investing legends Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch have both said they never invested in tech companies for a long time because they didn't understand them. Buffett mentions in his 1996 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that it's important to evaluate businesses within one's "circle of competence". In other words, you're better off investing in businesses you understand.While Nvidia stock is up an unbelievable 190% so far in 2023, it's not the only high-gaining stock on the market. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are both up more than 100% this year, and their bull run seems far from being over. In fact, these two stocks could even double from current prices.