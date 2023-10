2 Stocks on My Buy List in October

October isn't just a great time of year if you're into fall foliage and spooky spirits. It's also an excellent time to put some money in the market.Historically, September has been the worst month for stocks in what is sometimes known as the September effect, and that was borne out again this year as the S&P 500 fell 4.9% last month. Naturally, that makes October an excellent time to buy, and with earnings season about to ramp up, there will be no shortage of catalysts this month. If you're thinking about hitting the buy button, here are two companies I'm looking to buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel