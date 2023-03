2 Stocks on Smart Investors' Radar Wednesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets looked poised to settle down Wednesday morning after a tumultuous day on Tuesday. Investors now believe they're ready for an aggressive year of monetary policy in 2023, and so stock market index futures were little changed shortly before the market opened.However, a couple of stocks got a lot of attention. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) climbed as the oil and gas exploration and production company was the subject of additional purchases of stock from a major shareholder. However, United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) wasn't as fortunate, as its shares plunged after it reported its latest financial results.Shares of Occidental Petroleum were up between 2% and 3% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The oil stock benefited from further buying interest from Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).