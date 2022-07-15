|
15.07.2022 13:03:00
2 Stocks Poised to Bounce Back from the Nasdaq Tech Sell-Off
Technology stocks are continuing a long downward slide triggered partly by the Federal Reserve's plan to bring inflation levels down from their 40-year highs by raising interest rates and tightening the money supply. Since the start of 2022, the Nasdaq Composite has receded by 28%, and the sell-off will likely proceed until investors can get a clearer picture of the economic outlook.Periodic stock market corrections are inevitable, and as savvy investors, we should look to take advantage of them when they occur. After all, many great companies are now trading at steep discounts and could generate excellent returns for patient investors over the long run. On that note, here are two tech stocks investors should pounce on right now.Software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has fallen by 21% year to date despite its ongoing successes on the operational front. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended March 31, the company's sales grew 18.4% year over year to $49.4 billion, and its adjusted earnings per share increased by 13.8% to $2.22. That impressive top-line growth was led by its Intelligent Cloud business segment, where revenues soared by 26% to $19.1 billion. The company's GAAP gross profit margin dropped by 36 basis points to 68.4%, but its operating margin expanded by 38 basis points to 41.3%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|154,96
|1,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.