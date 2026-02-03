Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

03.02.2026 07:00:00

2 Stocks Powering OpenAI's and Anthropic's Revenue Surge in 2026

Anthropic is still a private company, but some reports and speculation suggest that it could have its initial public offering (IPO) this year. Despite the company still being private, reports have surfaced surrounding the company's sales outlook for this year. According to reports, the artificial intelligence (AI) company and Claude parent now expects its sales to reach roughly $18 billion this year -- more than quadrupling compared to its sales last year.Meanwhile, sales for next year are reportedly projected to be around $55 billon. The company has yet to go public, but some businesses that provide foundational hardware that powers Anthropic's artificial intelligence software are already trading on public markets. Read on for a look at two of Anthropic's most important hardware providers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
