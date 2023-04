2 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has provided a rebound for investors, with the S&P 500 up nearly 9% so far in 2023. However, just because the overall market is up, that doesn't mean every public company is replicating those returns. Here are two market-trailing stocks that look absurdly cheap right now .Coffee is a product that will always be in demand, so any coffee chain is worth a look as an investment. The fast-growing business Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is trying to follow the path Starbucks paved with one variation: It operates drive-thru coffee shops only. Continue reading