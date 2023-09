2 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

It may seem hard to find bargains in the market these days, but they're definitely out there. From low earnings multiples to undervalued cash-rich balance sheets, if you dig hard enough you will find value even in an otherwise overvalued market.Where am I finding deep value these days? Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Huya (NYSE: HUYA) are two stocks that are absurdly cheap right now . Crocs is growing faster than you think with an earnings multiple you may find hard to believe. Huya is not at its best right now , but just wait until you see its balance sheet. Let's take a closer look at these two stocks.You might initially dismiss Crocs as a growth stock. A lot of people may see the maker of distinctive and comfortable footwear as an obvious candidate for faddishness. It's easy to dismiss Crocs as a novelty, but history paints a more favorable portrait. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel