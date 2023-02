2 Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Before the Nasdaq Jumps Higher In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have started buying growth stocks again, following favorable data on the inflation front that has led the Federal Reserve to reduce the pace of interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in 2022's fourth quarter despite higher living and borrowing costs.Technology stocks have benefited big time from these positive economic data points. This is evident from the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's 18% rally so far in 2023. This impressive move has also rubbed off positively on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). While Alphabet stock has gained 7% in 2023 despite recent troubles, Shopify stock is up a whopping 40%.Let's look at why these tech stocks could head higher this year, and why investors may want to buy them now.