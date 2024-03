2 Stocks That Can Bounce Back in March

Stocks are rolling this month. The major market indexes hit all-time highs on the first trading day of March. There are plenty of high fives to go around. Let's take a look at some of the "down low -- too slow" investments that could be bounce back here.Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) aren't crashing the bull party. Both stocks are trading at least 35% below their 52-week highs. They are all considerably lower than their all-time highs. March is still young. Let's explore some of the ways that these three out-of-favor investments can move higher this month.It's easy to see why Sirius XM isn't a hot stock right now. It's now been 18 years since Howard Stern rattled the airwaves of terrestrial radio by moving to Sirius. It was 16 years ago that Sirius and XM received regulatory approval to join forces. It's been a long time since satellite radio turned heads.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel