18.05.2024 12:35:00
2 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in the Next 3 to 5 Years
Some companies have a knack for making their investors richer. They operate highly profitable businesses, giving them ample cash to fund their growth while returning money to investors. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are proven wealth creators. They're in an excellent position to continue enriching their investors in the future. That makes them great stocks to buy for those seeking to grow their wealth over the next three to five years.Brookfield Renewable has generated a 15.8% average annual total return over the last 20 years. That has significantly outpaced the S&P 500's 10.3% average annual total return. Put another way, the renewable energy producer has grown a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into over $187,000. That's $100,000 more than a similar investment in an S&P 500 index fund.
