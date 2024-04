2 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders

Wealth building is one of the primary reasons individuals invest in the stock market. Considering the history of companies like Home Depot and Amazon, many growth investors hope to find small-cap or mid-cap stocks destined to become the next large-caps or mega-caps.Finding such stocks takes hard work and luck, and that assumes unforeseen events don't derail potentially lucrative stocks.Nonetheless, regional companies moving toward national or international expansion can yield outsized returns. To that end, consumer stocks such as Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) could outperform the S&P 500 as they rapidly expand their footprints.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel