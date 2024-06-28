|
28.06.2024 15:00:00
2 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
Finding successful consumer brands while they are small is one of the best ways to build wealth in the stock market. Legendary investor Peter Lynch earned 29% annualized returns as a mutual fund manager in the 1980s. He was famous for his shopping-mall investment strategy, where he would buy stakes in emerging brands before they were household names. As these small companies grew into larger ones, the stock price followed.The stock market hands these opportunities to investors all the time. Every decade sees several new restaurant and retail brands emerge that have the potential for wealth-building gains. For example, $10,000 invested in Lululemon Athletica in 2010 would be worth $92,000 today. The same amount invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the same year would be worth $152,000.Here are two stocks that Lynch might love today and could rapidly expand your portfolio in the decades to come.
