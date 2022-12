2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nike by 2032

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sneaker maker Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been at the top of its game for decades, outpacing all other apparel makers in recent years. The athleisure trend shows no sign of letting up as a driving force in clothing -- and Nike is enjoying its status as the leader.However, it's definitely feeling the pressure of this moment, and other apparel companies are staging strong sales campaigns. Nike has a solid moat with which to fend off rivals, but over the next few years emerging companies may still challenge it and perhaps even overtake it in terms of market capitalization.Let's consider Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), which are both showing a good amount of resilience in this market and have the potential to become monster stocks in the coming decade.