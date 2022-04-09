|
09.04.2022 17:30:00
2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030
Few stocks have performed as well as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past decade. With fervent investor optimism and rapid top-line growth, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer now has a market cap north of $1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.As investors try to find the next wave of potential market-beating stocks, it can be helpful to look back at the recipe for a stock like Tesla, or any of the technology giants, to reach such high market values.To reach a market capitalization of over $1 trillion this decade, there are three basic criteria a business needs:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!