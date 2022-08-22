|
2 Stocks That Could Generate Better Returns Than Coinbase by 2030
The market has recently not been kind to Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The stock is down 70% year to date (YTD), second-quarter revenue was down 60% year over year, and the company posted a $1 billion quarterly operating loss (which is more than 100% of its revenue). Clearly, the cryptocurrency platform is having a tough time with the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum in the dumps. These developments should have any investor concerned about the future prospects of Coinbase stock. Would you really want to own a company that only makes money when Dogecoin is going to the moon? I think there are superior places to put your hard-earned money. Here are two stocks that could be worth more than the crypto-trading platform by 2030.First up, we have Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX). Dropbox came out of Silicon Valley a decade ago as a file-sharing and cloud-storage company but has evolved into more of a workplace collaboration hub. It now offers security tools, e-signature products through its HelloSign acquisition, and document analytics through its DocSend acquisition. With all these new tools, the company has steadily grown its paying subscribers, hitting 17.37 million in the second quarter of this year, up from only 9.9 million in the same 2017 period.Continue reading
