2 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 1901, United States Steel Corporation became the first ever company to amass a $1 billion valuation.Then, in 1955, car giant General Motors became the envy of the corporate world when it surpassed a $10 billion valuation. That milestone was eclipsed 40 years later, in 1995, by General Electric, which became the world's first $100 billion company. These companies' milestones highlight how the U.S. economy evolves over time. First, steel drove the most value in the stock market. Then it was cars, until GE built an industrial conglomerate that featured everything from white goods to financial services.Continue reading