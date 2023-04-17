|
17.04.2023 16:14:55
2 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club
In 1995, global conglomerate General Electric became the world's first $100 billion company. The industrial giant was producing everything from light bulbs to aircraft engines, and it marked yet another evolution of the U.S. economy -- just 94 years earlier, in 1901, the largest company was United States Steel with a value of $1 billion.That economic progress has never stopped (and likely never will). Technology now rules the day, and in 2018, consumer electronics giant Apple became the first corporation to amass a $1 trillion market capitalization. It has since been joined by other tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet. But the $1 trillion club will only grow larger over time, so which companies might be next to join?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
