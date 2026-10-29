2 Stocks That Could Quietly Become Big Winners in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution

Several artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the tech industry are attracting most of investors' attention, and with good reason. Some of these businesses are reporting phenomenal financial results and could continue doing so for a while. However, companies in other sectors are also capitalizing on AI, and several are worth investing in for the long term. Let's consider two examples: Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) and Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Many thought that AI would render some of Shopify's services obsolete. However, the company is proving otherwise. The e-commerce specialist's second-quarter results were excellent. Its revenue of $3.6 billion grew 34% year over year and exceeded analyst estimates, while its net income, excluding the impact of equity investments, grew 30% to $439 million.

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