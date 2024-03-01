|
01.03.2024 13:31:00
2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $2,500 in 5 Years
Technically, there is no upper limit to how much money investors can make from stocks in five years, but turning $1,000 into $2,500 is no easy task. That requires a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%, more than double the S&P 500's historical growth rate.But turning to the biotech industry to accomplish this feat could be a great idea. Biotech stocks, especially relatively small ones, can earn explosive returns quickly, provided they make regular clinical and regulatory progress.Let's look at two biotech companies that might be able to get this done in the next half a decade: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS). These two mid-cap biotechs will have plenty of catalysts that could send their stocks soaring in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
