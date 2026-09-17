2 Stocks That Former CEO Warren Buffett Purchased for Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Now Earn Over $1.44 Billion in Annual Dividends

Warren Buffett may no longer be CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, but he's not likely to soon be forgotten.

He remains executive chair of the company, and the lessons he taught his employees and the rest of the world will surely last for generations. Buffett also left his mark on Berkshire Hathaway's massive stock portfolio, which is valued today at roughly $363 billion.

Under his leadership, the conglomerate initiated positions in a number of stocks that could remain in the portfolio for decades. Two of those stakes alone now earn the company roughly $1.44 billion in combined annual dividends.

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