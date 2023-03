2 Stocks That Make Up Berkshire Hathaway's Secret Sauce, According to the Annual Shareholder Letter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When creating your portfolio, you don't need to hold an equal amount of each stock in order to diversify. For the stocks that are the most promising and the best of the best, it makes sense to build your portfolio around them. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) deploys that approach, and Apple makes up more than 44% of the company's overall portfolio.Berkshire's strategy over the years has been simply to buy and hold. While there has sometimes been quite a bit of turnover in its holdings from one year to the next, generally the top holdings have remained intact, acting as pillars.Berkshire released its annual report last month, which featured Buffett's letter to shareholders. The billionaire investor used the letter to highlight a couple of companies that have been key to its business and that are a part of its "secret sauce" -- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and American Express (NYSE: AXP).