2 Stocks That Might Be Stronger Than You Think

Investors have had a lot to weigh this year, with inflation at its highest rate in over 40 years. To bring down inflation, the Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. This has caused market volatility and has stocks off to their worst six-month start in over 50 years, and many experts are concerned that a recession is imminent.However, one industry giving the economy the green light is the credit card industry. American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently shared their perspectives on the consumer and where the economy is now -- which could be in a stronger position than you think. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.