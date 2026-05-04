Global Energy Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0RB25 / ISIN: US37991A1007
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04.05.2026 16:00:00
2 Stocks That Should be on Your Radar as the Iran War Shifts Global Energy Markets
The war with Iran is creating one of the biggest energy supply disruptions in decades. Roughly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) had moved through the Strait of Hormuz before the war. With that now down to a trickle due to its closure, prices have soared. That's leading countries, especially in Europe and Asia, to accelerate their shift to alternative energy. Here are two energy stocks that should be on your radar as the global energy landscape shifts away from oil and gas in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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