Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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15.09.2026 14:15:00
2 Stocks That Will Cash In When Anthropic Goes Public
Anthropic could reportedly complete an initial public offering (IPO) by early November, which could fetch a valuation of roughly $2 trillion. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are two stocks positioned to benefit if Anthropic goes public.
Anthropic said its annualized revenue reached $47 billion in May, up from the $14 billion run rate it disclosed on Feb. 12, 2026. That helped push its valuation to $965 billion on May 28, following a $65 billion Series H round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.
Amazon and Alphabet hold minority stakes, providing investors with some exposure to Claude's growth. Moreover, if Anthropic does go public, it could raise additional capital to support the massive compute commitments it's already making with Amazon and Google.
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