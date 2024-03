2 Stocks That Will Surge on the Next Wave of AI

It's been a little more than 15 months since ChatGPT launched, and it's clear who the early winners of the AI revolution are.AI hardware stocks like Nvidia have been far and away the leaders in the new tech boom. Nvidia's GPUs are the core component required for running intense models like ChatGPT, and demand for them has been enormous, driving Nvidia's revenue up by more than 200% and its profits by an even greater multiple. Companies that partner with Nvidia to sell hardware have also emerged as winners. Those include Super Micro Computer, which specializes in selling high-density servers and storage equipment that work well for running AI applications; Arm Holdings, which licenses its power-conserving chip designs to Nvidia to use for running AI models; and Oracle, which has seen strong growth in its cloud infrastructure business as demand for Nvidia-based superclusters jumps.Even other chip stocks, like AMD and Intel, have soared in anticipation of spiking demand even as those companies have yet to see significant revenue growth from the AI boom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel