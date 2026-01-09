:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
09.01.2026 15:55:00
2 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Nvidia 5 Years From Now
The increasing demand for all things artificial intelligence (AI) helped Nvidia emerge out of nowhere to become the world's largest company as measured by market cap. Between the $4.6 trillion market cap and the continuing growth of the AI accelerator market, few companies hold a realistic chance of overtaking it anytime soon.Still, few does not mean zero, and competition from companies like Advanced Micro Devices could slow its growth. That could present opportunities for some top companies to claim the world's largest market cap title. If any company overtakes Nvidia, it will most likely be one of these two enterprises.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
