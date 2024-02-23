|
23.02.2024 13:57:00
2 Stocks to Avoid in 2024
Even with the seemingly rising potential for a soft landing, the risk of consumers being pressured by higher prices makes 2024 a time to focus on the thoroughbred stocks with clear trajectories.Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has continually struggled with profitability, and more recently has seen declining overall sales led by the United States market. Altria (NYSE: MO) is the classic example of a company trapped between a rock and hard place. Tobacco isn't as popular as it used to be, and the company's constant attempts to derive better earnings out of weaker overall sales is a troubling notion for long term focused investors. Here are the reasons why investors should steer clear of these stocks in 2024.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!