2 Stocks to Avoid in 2024

Even with the seemingly rising potential for a soft landing, the risk of consumers being pressured by higher prices makes 2024 a time to focus on the thoroughbred stocks with clear trajectories.Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has continually struggled with profitability, and more recently has seen declining overall sales led by the United States market. Altria (NYSE: MO) is the classic example of a company trapped between a rock and hard place. Tobacco isn't as popular as it used to be, and the company's constant attempts to derive better earnings out of weaker overall sales is a troubling notion for long term focused investors. Here are the reasons why investors should steer clear of these stocks in 2024.