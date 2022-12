2 Stocks to Buy at a Massive Discount Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been rough for many retirement savers, but smart investors know that market downturns are an opportunity to find quality companies at bargain prices before they go back up.Owning companies that grow over many years can lead to a significant change in an investor's financial situation. And buying those companies at a discount to their worth can lead to something special.When stocks dip into a bear market, many are going to trade well below their intrinsic value. Let's look at two you can buy right now that are trading at deep discounts.Continue reading